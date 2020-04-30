Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 10,896 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,656,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $502,000.

ESGD traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 229,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,137. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $69.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56.

