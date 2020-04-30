Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 16,570 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJL. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,772,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 535,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 312,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,966,000 after buying an additional 273,330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 177,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,936,000.

Shares of BSJL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 337,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,999. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98.

