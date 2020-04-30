Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 8,630 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 130.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,260 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $778,764,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,684 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 809.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,904,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,403 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,941,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

