Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 1,487,924 iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,487,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,541,000. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

ESGU stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,520. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2605 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

