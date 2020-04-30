Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,051 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 2.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

RPV traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 306,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,260. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

