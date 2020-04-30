Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Up 8.2%

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) shares shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.36, 14,971,847 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 10,387,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

