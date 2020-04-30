Parthenon LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parthenon LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,054,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.45. 6,764,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,200,511. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

