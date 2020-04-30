Parthenon LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parthenon LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 127,879 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,100,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,343,848. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

