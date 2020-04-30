Parthenon LLC Has $722,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parthenon LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,643,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after buying an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after buying an additional 229,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,304,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,922,367. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

