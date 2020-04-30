Parthenon LLC Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,174 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.9% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 57,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Investments boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 11,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.14. 5,392,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,826,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

