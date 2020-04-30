Parthenon LLC Trims Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Parthenon LLC trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for approximately 2.2% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $2,436,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.74. 4,362,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,578,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,473 shares of company stock worth $565,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

