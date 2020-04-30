PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $206,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,023 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,341,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,352,000 after acquiring an additional 56,571 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,426,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,940,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,549,000 after acquiring an additional 273,698 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,541,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,403,000 after purchasing an additional 928,711 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,872,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,341. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

