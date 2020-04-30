PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.63. 11,032,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,948,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.