PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,597 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Splunk by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Splunk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $853,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,180,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $37,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,550,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,003 shares of company stock valued at $13,449,538 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $10.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.84. 2,209,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.68. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 1.64. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

