PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 411 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.47. 2,333,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,669. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.