PAX Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,455,000 after acquiring an additional 83,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $1,159,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $964,550,000 after acquiring an additional 344,846 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Broadcom stock traded up $11.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.02. 2,885,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,268. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total transaction of $18,303,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

