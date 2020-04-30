Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Parthenon LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Parthenon LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 4.1% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Paychex worth $17,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $3,856,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Paychex stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.86. 2,300,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

