Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 141.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 4.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter worth about $2,404,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 65.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after buying an additional 2,775,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.4% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,887,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,080. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

