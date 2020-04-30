PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading Up 14.4%

Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) were up 14.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.28, approximately 3,559,408 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,400,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $50.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.