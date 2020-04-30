Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Price Up 79.4%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s share price traded up 79.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91, 3,337,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 404% from the average session volume of 661,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several research analysts have commented on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities cut Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.83. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 146.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penn Virginia by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at $2,149,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the period.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

