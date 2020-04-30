Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Position Trimmed by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Penumbra by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 127,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after buying an additional 40,773 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Penumbra by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 290,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,915,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.34. 261,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.14. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $194.93. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 132.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.29.

In other Penumbra news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $476,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $1,688,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 571,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,940,227.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,848 shares of company stock worth $9,679,620. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

