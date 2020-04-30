Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:PFBX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02

Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:PFBX) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Peoples Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFBX traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 626. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Peoples Financial has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

