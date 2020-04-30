Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Peoples Utah Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of PUB traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.88. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark K. Olson bought 1,905 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,586.90. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $64,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $764,700. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PUB. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

