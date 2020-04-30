Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

BOND stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.60. 296,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,443. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.47. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $114.61.

