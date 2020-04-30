Piper Sandler Raises TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target to $35.00

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCF. Wedbush upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

TCF Financial stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 142.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 205,044 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth about $985,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in TCF Financial by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 670,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,394,000 after buying an additional 150,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

