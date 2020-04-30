Point Loma Resources (CVE:PLX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Point Loma Resources Ltd (CVE:PLX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1830140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

Point Loma Resources Company Profile (CVE:PLX)

Point Loma Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company holds interests in approximately 160,000 net acres and has an inventory of opportunities in the Mannville, Nordegg, Banff, and Duvernay Shale formations in west central Alberta.

