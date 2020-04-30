POSCO (PKX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.664 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

POSCO has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of POSCO stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. 174,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,765. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKX shares. Nomura Securities upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

