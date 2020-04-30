Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,473 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth $114,083,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,471,000 after buying an additional 446,736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,742,000 after buying an additional 405,937 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 374,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,973,000 after buying an additional 283,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,837,000 after buying an additional 186,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.39.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $100.20. The stock had a trading volume of 945,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,774. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average of $101.69. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

