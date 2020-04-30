Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,019 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. 1,127,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,607. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85.

