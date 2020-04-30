Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,122 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watch Point Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.14. 5,392,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,826,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

