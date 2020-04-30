Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 529 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,342 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 555,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $5,825,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,656,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.84. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Edward Jones cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

