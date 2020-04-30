Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

IBDM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. 328,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,976. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

