Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

IX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ORIX from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

IX traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 38,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,150. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.12). ORIX had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.