Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 273.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

BMY traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.63. 11,032,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,948,465. The company has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

