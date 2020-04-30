Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 10,613 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Sony makes up 1.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

SNE stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,593. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $73.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.01.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

