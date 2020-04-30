Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,329 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.62. 1,936,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,448. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $346.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

