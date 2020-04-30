Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 2,178 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

TOT traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. 2,295,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Total SA will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $25,662.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,843,098 shares of company stock worth $15,163,517 over the last three months.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

