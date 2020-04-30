Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 31,769 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6,496.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,879 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $681,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.79. 14,100,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,343,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.