Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 7,702 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,411 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,630. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CFG traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. 6,214,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,306,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.