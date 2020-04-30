Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,593. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

