Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:XMLV traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,245. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05.

