Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 227.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.94. 1,946,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

