Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.8% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after buying an additional 1,277,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after buying an additional 580,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,339,000 after purchasing an additional 115,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.05. 2,397,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,862. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.70 and its 200-day moving average is $223.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total value of $849,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,936 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,274,664 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

