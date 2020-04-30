Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 102.6% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter.

IBDP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. 277,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,579. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.