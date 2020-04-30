Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after buying an additional 1,304,388 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after buying an additional 534,010 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,195,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,639,000 after buying an additional 442,494 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.36.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.44. 3,279,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.93. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.