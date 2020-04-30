Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 305,342 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,637,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 425,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 38,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. 311,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,001. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25.

