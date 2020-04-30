Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,334.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,010 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

ADBE stock traded up $15.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.17. 5,003,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,040. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

