Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,149 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up 2.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after buying an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,802,000 after buying an additional 1,252,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after buying an additional 1,258,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after buying an additional 125,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

BX stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. 6,619,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.63%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.