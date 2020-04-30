Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $11.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,268. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.01 and its 200-day moving average is $289.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.