Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $896,000 Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,037. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.97. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

